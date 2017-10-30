Army repels Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [30/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 30 (Saba) – A number of the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and injured in military operations when the army and popular forces repelled the mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The operations took place in the sites of al-Quoz mountain, al-Qoroon hill, Numan mountain and al-Khazan hill in al Maafer district, the military official said.



The national forces carried out another qualitative process targeting the locations of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Hameer and the West Dar, the official said.



The military forces also repelled an infiltration attempt by the mercenaries in the mountain chain of Sawalha in Hifan district, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of the mercenaries, the official added.





Eman/zak



