آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 30 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:58:21م
استشهاد مواطنين اثنين باستهداف طيران العدوان شاحنتين في الجوف
استشهد مواطنان اليوم في غارتين لطيران العدوان السعودي الأمريكي استهدفتا شاحنتي مواد غذائية بمديرية المطمة في محافظة الجوف.
اصابات خلال مواجهات مع الاحتلال في جنين شمال الضفة الغربية والاحتلال يعتقل 26 فلسطينيا
أصيب عدد من المواطنين الفلسطينيين بالرصاص الحي والمطاط وقنابل الغاز السامة المسيلة للدموع، فجر اليوم الاثنين، خلال مواجهات عنيفة اندلعت اثر اقتحام قوات الاحتلال مدينة جنين شمال الضفة الغربية.
أسعار النفط ترتفع مع توقع تمديد تخفيضات الإنتاج
صعدت أسواق النفط اليوم الاثنين، وظل سعر خام برنت القياسي فوق 60 دولارا للبرميل بسبب توقعات تمديد الاتفاق الذي قادته أوبك لخفض الإنتاج والمقرر انتهاؤه في مارس آذار المقبل، لكن زيادة صادرات العراق كبحت الأسعار.
المنتخب الوطني الأول يواجه الزمالك المصري بمعسكره في القاهرة
يلعب المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الاثنين مباراة ودية مع فريق الزمالك المصري ضمن معسكره الخارجي المقام حالياً في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة استعدادا لمواجهة منتخب طاجكستان ضمن الجولة الخامسة من تصفيات كأس آسيا 2019.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army repels Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[30/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ, Oct 30 (Saba) – A number of the US-backed Saudi aggression coalition mercenaries were killed and injured in military operations when the army and popular forces repelled the mercenaries' attempts to infiltrate in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The operations took place in the sites of al-Quoz mountain, al-Qoroon hill, Numan mountain and al-Khazan hill in al Maafer district, the military official said.

The national forces carried out another qualitative process targeting the locations of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Hameer and the West Dar, the official said.

The military forces also repelled an infiltration attempt by the mercenaries in the mountain chain of Sawalha in Hifan district, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of the mercenaries, the official added.


Eman/zak

saba
