Saudi aggression warplanes launch five strikes on Saada [30/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched five airstrikes on several areas in Saada province overnight, a security official told Saba on Monday.



One airstrike hit Dhahyan town in Majaz district, another strike on Malahidh area in Dhahir, another one hit Fara area and two airstrikes on Kasarah area in Kutaf district.



The airstrikes caused large losses in civil properties.





Amal/zak



saba