Four Saudi airstrikes hit Marib [30/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged four strikes on Serwah district of Marib province overnight, an official told Saba on Monday.



The warplanes hit different areas four times in the district, causing heavy damage to farms of the citizens, the official added.

AA

Saba