آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 05:47:33م
مجلس النواب يشكر الرئيس الصماد على متابعته لنشاطات المجلس
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثانية من الدورة الثانية من دور الإنعقاد السنوي الثاني عشر اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي.
هجوم على فندق بالعاصمة الصومالية يسفر عن 25 قتيلا
شن مسلحون هجوما على فندق في العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو انتهى اليوم الأحد بعد مقتل 25 شخصا في حصار استمر نحو 12 ساعة.
الصين تبدى غضبها من رسوم أمريكية على رقائق الألمونيوم لمكافحة الإغراق
عبرت الصين عن استيائها الشديد إزاء القرار الذي اتخذته الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بفرض رسوم لمكافحة الإغراق تتراوح بين 97 في المئة و162 في المئة على رقائق الألمونيوم الصينية وحثت واشنطن على تصحيح ”أساليبها الخطأ“.
المنتخب الوطني الأول يواجه الزمالك المصري بمعسكره في القاهرة
يلعب المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم غداً الاثنين مباراة ودية مع فريق الزمالك المصري ضمن معسكره الخارجي المقام حالياً في العاصمة المصرية القاهرة استعدادا لمواجهة منتخب طاجكستان ضمن الجولة الخامسة من تصفيات كأس آسيا 2019.
آخر الأخبار:
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يمنع عشرات المزارعين الفلسطينيين من الوصول إلى حقول الزيتون في نعلين
(إياتا) يتوقع ارتفاعا كبيرا بعدد المسافرين حول العالم بحلول عام 2036م
إدارية محلي صنعاء تقر تجهيز قافلة ملابس شتوية للمرابطين بنهم وصرواح
السلطات اليابانية تلغي عشرات الرحلات الجوية بسبب إعصار (ساولا) الاستوائي
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Child killed in Saudi-paid mercenaries' shelling on Nehm
[29/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 29 (Saba) – A child was killed when Saudi-paid mercenaries waged on Sunday fired Katyusha rockets on a house in Qawbara area of Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba.

The shelling also hit another house in al-Hanashat area in the same district.

Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged three strikes on a house of the citizen in Al-Bajash area in al-Harashif in Nehm, destroying the house and heavy damaging other houses, the official added.


AA
Saba
