Child killed in Saudi-paid mercenaries' shelling on Nehm [29/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 29 (Saba) – A child was killed when Saudi-paid mercenaries waged on Sunday fired Katyusha rockets on a house in Qawbara area of Nehm district of Sanaa province, a military official told Saba.



The shelling also hit another house in al-Hanashat area in the same district.



Meanwhile, the US-backed Saudi warplanes waged three strikes on a house of the citizen in Al-Bajash area in al-Harashif in Nehm, destroying the house and heavy damaging other houses, the official added.





AA

Saba