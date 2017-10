Five US-Saudi air strikes hit Taiz [29/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 29 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged on Sunday five strike on Mouza district of Taiz province, an official told Saba.



Three strikes hit area in the south of al-Shurtah School, al-Shabakah mountain a district of Mouza and other two hit area in the north of Mokha district in the same province, leaving large losses in properties of the citizens, the official added.





AA

ٍSaba