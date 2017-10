Two Saudi air strikes attack Marib [29/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 29 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Sunday two strikes on Serwah district of Marib province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit Hilan mountain in the district.



Meanwhile, Saudi-paid mercenaries waged an artillery shelling on farms of the citizens in the same district, the official added.



AA

Saba