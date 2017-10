6 war prisoners of army, popular committees released in Marib [29/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 29 (Saba) – The National Committee of Prisoners announced the release of six war prisoners of the army and the popular committees in exchange process with armed groups in Marib province, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The prisoner exchange was carried out by local tribal mediation, said the official.



