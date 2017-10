US-Saudi warplanes hit Sanaa [29/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 29 (Saba) – The US–backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched six raids on al-Haima al-Kharajiah and Nehm districts of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



Four raids targeted Maswarah area of Nehm and two others raids hit al-Haima al-Kharajiah, causing heavy damage to houses and properties of citizens.





Najat/AA



