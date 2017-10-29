ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:42:58ص
أبطال الجيش واللجان يجترحون الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
تتواصل الانتصارات التي يجترحها أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي وجبهات ماوراء الحدود.
هجوم على فندق بالعاصمة الصومالية يسفر عن 25 قتيلا
شن مسلحون هجوما على فندق في العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو انتهى اليوم الأحد بعد مقتل 25 شخصا في حصار استمر نحو 12 ساعة.
إجتماع برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء لمناقشة تنظيم استيراد المشتقات النفطية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الإقتصادية الدكتور حسين عبدالله مقبولي بحضور وزير المالية الدكتور صالح شعبان ووزير النقل زكريا الشامي تنظيم إستيراد وتجارة المشتقات النفطية..
شعب إب يهزم وحدة صنعاء ويحرز كأس أعياد الثورة لكرة السلة
أحرز فريق شعب إب كأس أعياد الثورة اليمنية المجيدة لكرة السلة إثر فوزه على ضيفه وحدة صنعاء بصعوبة 56 - 53 في المباراة التي جمعتهما في نادي الشعب بإب.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ينقل 120 أسيراً فلسطينيا من سجن نفحة إلى "ريمون"
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 4 فلسطينيين في الضفة وعددا غير معروف من الشبان في القدس المحتلة
الخارجية الفلسطينية: جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يمارس إرهاب دولة منظما ويحمي المستوطنين
رئيس إقليم كاتالونيا المقال يدعو إلى "الاعتراض الديمقراطي" على قرارات مدريد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Arm attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz
[29/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ, Oct 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an attack against Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The attack killed, wounded a number of the mercenaries al-Hamra hilltop and destroyed a military vehicle in north of Khalid camp in the district.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Yakhtel area of Mokha district in the same province, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
شهداء وجرحى في غارات مكثفة لطيران العدوان
[29/أكتوبر/2017]
