Arm attacks Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [29/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an attack against Saudi-paid mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack killed, wounded a number of the mercenaries al-Hamra hilltop and destroyed a military vehicle in north of Khalid camp in the district.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi warplanes waged two strikes on Yakhtel area of Mokha district in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba