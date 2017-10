Three Saudi air strikes hit Saada [29/أكتوبر/2017]

SAADA, Oct 29 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged t three strikes on Kutaf district of Saada province overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The warplanes hit al-Sahleen area three times in the district, causing huge damage to the citizens' properties.





Najat/AA



