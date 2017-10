Two citizens killed in Two Saudi air strikes on Saada [29/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 29 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed when US-backed Saudi hit Maran area of Saada province two times overnight, an official told Saba on Sunday.



The strikes hit the main road and houses of the citizens.



Moreover, the Saudi artillery and missile shelling hit the border areas of Monabah district , causing heavy damage to farms of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba