Army hits mercenaries in Jawf [28/أكتوبر/2017]

JAWF, Oct 28 (Saba) – The army and popular forces carried out an attack on sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in al Maslob district in Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack killed and injured a number of the mercenaries in in Waqz valley area in the district.



The artillery also hit a military vehicle of the mercenaries in al-Sabrin area in Khabu and al-Sha'af district, killing or wounding its crew, the official added.





Eman/AA

