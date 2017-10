Army raids sites of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Shabwah [28/أكتوبر/2017]

SHABWAH, Oct 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged an attack on sites of the US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in Osaylan district of Shabwah province, the military official told Saba on Sunday.



The attack killed, wounded several the mercenaries and seized weapons and military equipment, the official added.





Eman/AA

