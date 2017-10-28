Yemeni woman succeeds to solve tribal revenge [28/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct. 28 (Saba) – A prominent human rights female activist has managed to solve a tribal revenge between two powerful tribes in the northwestern province of Hajjah.



Sumaiyah al-Husam, is the first woman in Yemen's modern history intervening in resolving such a difficult tribal issue.



The tribal revenge emerged between the tribes of Bayt Al-Qaidi and Bani Badr since 2000, which had killed around 60 people so far.



The problem occurred over a land dispute.



The tribal revenges are considered the big problems among tribes.





