آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 01:08:54م
الرئيس الصماد يستقبل وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة والوفد المرافق له
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وكيل الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية والاستجابة الطارئة مارك لوكوك والوفد المرافق له الذي يزور اليمن حاليا.
ماتيس: استخدام كوريا الشمالية للسلاح النووي سيُواجه بـ
حذّر وزير الدفاع الأميركي جيمس ماتيس، الذي يزور كوريا الجنوبية، في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم السبت، من رد عسكري ضخم ضد كوريا الشمالية إذا لجأت لاستخدام سلاح نووي.
إستقرار أسعار النفط وخام برنت يتجاوز الـ 59 دولاراً للبرميل
إستقرت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة، فيما تجاوز سعر خام برنت الـ 59 دولاراً للبرميل بدعم من تصريحات بتمديد تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك).
شعب إب يهزم وحدة صنعاء ويحرز كأس أعياد الثورة لكرة السلة
أحرز فريق شعب إب كأس أعياد الثورة اليمنية المجيدة لكرة السلة إثر فوزه على ضيفه وحدة صنعاء بصعوبة 56 - 53 في المباراة التي جمعتهما في نادي الشعب بإب.
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل رئيس الوزراء
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي هيئة رئاسة مجلس النواب
العثور على لوحة نادرة غير مكتملة لماري ملكة اسكتلندا
خسائر كبيرة للمرتزقة في عمليات متفرقة بالجوف
  Local
Yemeni woman succeeds to solve tribal revenge
[28/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct. 28 (Saba) – A prominent human rights female activist has managed to solve a tribal revenge between two powerful tribes in the northwestern province of Hajjah.

Sumaiyah al-Husam, is the first woman in Yemen's modern history intervening in resolving such a difficult tribal issue.

The tribal revenge emerged between the tribes of Bayt Al-Qaidi and Bani Badr since 2000, which had killed around 60 people so far.

The problem occurred over a land dispute.

The tribal revenges are considered the big problems among tribes.


AM/zak

SABA
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم بحق الشعب اليمني
[28/أكتوبر/2017]
الجبهة الجنوبية لمناهضة الاحتلال تؤكد أن جرائم الإمارات في الجنوب لن تسقط بالتقادم  
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بمديرية باقم بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
