Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran [28/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 29 (Saba) - The missile and artillery units of the army and popular committees hit gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The mercenaries were targeted in Bayda and Salath hilltop , killing dozens of mercenaries and injured others.



The national forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi military gatherings in al-Qafal camp, hitting the target directly.



Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplane waged a raid on Sudis mountain in Najran, the official added.





Amal/AA



