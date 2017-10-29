|
Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran
[28/أكتوبر/2017]
NAJRAN, Oct 29 (Saba) - The missile and artillery units of the army and popular committees hit gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The mercenaries were targeted in Bayda and Salath hilltop , killing dozens of mercenaries and injured others.
The national forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi military gatherings in al-Qafal camp, hitting the target directly.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplane waged a raid on Sudis mountain in Najran, the official added.
