آخر تحديث: الأحد، 29 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 01:15:29م
أبطال الجيش واللجان يجترحون الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات
تتواصل الانتصارات التي يجترحها أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن من العدوان السعودي الأمريكي وجبهات ماوراء الحدود.
هجوم على فندق بالعاصمة الصومالية يسفر عن 25 قتيلا
شن مسلحون هجوما على فندق في العاصمة الصومالية مقديشو انتهى اليوم الأحد بعد مقتل 25 شخصا في حصار استمر نحو 12 ساعة.
الصين تبدى غضبها من رسوم أمريكية على رقائق الألمونيوم لمكافحة الإغراق
عبرت الصين عن استيائها الشديد إزاء القرار الذي اتخذته الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بفرض رسوم لمكافحة الإغراق تتراوح بين 97 في المئة و162 في المئة على رقائق الألمونيوم الصينية وحثت واشنطن على تصحيح ”أساليبها الخطأ“.
شعب إب يهزم وحدة صنعاء ويحرز كأس أعياد الثورة لكرة السلة
أحرز فريق شعب إب كأس أعياد الثورة اليمنية المجيدة لكرة السلة إثر فوزه على ضيفه وحدة صنعاء بصعوبة 56 - 53 في المباراة التي جمعتهما في نادي الشعب بإب.
آخر الأخبار:
طيران العدوان يستهدف مزرعة في مديرية باجل بالحديدة
طيران العدوان يشن غارات على مديريتي موزع والمخا بتعز
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على نهم والحيمة بمحافظة صنعاء
روحاني: لن نتردد في إنتاج أي سلاح للدفاع عن أنفسنا
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran
[28/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 29 (Saba) - The missile and artillery units of the army and popular committees hit gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Najran province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The mercenaries were targeted in Bayda and Salath hilltop , killing dozens of mercenaries and injured others.

The national forces fired Katyusha rockets on Saudi military gatherings in al-Qafal camp, hitting the target directly.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplane waged a raid on Sudis mountain in Najran, the official added.


Amal/AA

saba
