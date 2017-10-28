Anti-aggression Southern Front calls for shutting UAE-run secret prisons [28/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 28 (Saba) – Southern National Front for Resisting Foreign Occupation said it has been monitoring all criminal acts committed by the aggression countries against the southern people in several secret prisons established by the United Arab Emirates.



In a statement received by Saba late on Friday, the front said the countries of the aggression, especially the UAE, have established 17 secret prisons across southern provinces, where they torture dozens of the citizens.



"These crimes will not fall by time and will not escape unpunished," read the statement, calling for shutting these prisons and bringing those perpetrators to the justice.



"The secret prisons, including Bir Fadhel camp and Bir Ahmad prison, have been violating human rights and the international and humanitarian conventions.







Najat/zak



Saba