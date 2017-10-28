Artillery targets Saudi solders, mercenaries in Asir [28/أكتوبر/2017]





ASIR, Oct 28 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi solders, their military vehicles and their mercenaries in several military camps deep inside border province of Asir, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The shelling targeted the enemy gatherings in Rakabat Alzaj area and east and west of of Rabuah city.





The enemy vehicles were targeted in Rabuah, Hanjar and Alzag, as well as in the areas off border Alb crossing.





Meanwhile, the army' snipers gunned down a Saudi solder in Rabuah city.





