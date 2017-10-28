3 citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Saada [28/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 28 (Saba) – Three citizens were killed and two others wounded when Saudi warplanes hit al-Safra district of Saada province three times overnight, an official told Saba on Saturday.



The strikes hit the main road in Al-Amar area, killing three citizens and wounding the two others.



The official strongly condemned the continuation of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in targeting civilians and committing war crimes against the Yemeni people across Yemen for more than two-and-a-half years.







AA/zak

Saba