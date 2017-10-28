Army spokesman denies Saudi lies over ballistic missile target [28/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 28 (Saba) – The Army forces' spokesman, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, denied Saudi lies that a ballistic missile targeted a Saudi government-run companies' residential complex in the southern border province of Najran, confirming that the missile hit a military target, in a statement received by Saba late on Friday.



Mr. Luqman said the missile, Qahir M2, hit the Saudi military information operation room that control spy drones inside a Saudi military camp in Bier Askar area, destroying the target accurately.



"We have continued monitoring the enemy until they set up a weapons depot and military supplies and that the enemy thought we did not know their movements," Luqman said, adding "but we did and we targeted also the depot.



Mr. Luqman affirmed that there were no any civilian compounds near nor around the targeted military camp.





AA/zak

Saba