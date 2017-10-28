ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 28 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 11:33:57ص
إسقاط طائرة وإطلاق صاروخ بالستي على معسكر للعدو السعودي
أسقطت الدفاعات الجوية بالجيش واللجان الشعبية طائرة للعدو في نهم ،وأطلقت القوة الصاروخية صاروخا بالستيا نوع قاهر2M على معسكر للجيش السعودي في نجران فيما دكت المدفعية تجمعات للجنود و المرتزقة .
ماتيس: استخدام كوريا الشمالية للسلاح النووي سيُواجه بـ"رد عسكري ضخم"
حذّر وزير الدفاع الأميركي جيمس ماتيس، الذي يزور كوريا الجنوبية، في مؤتمر صحفي اليوم السبت، من رد عسكري ضخم ضد كوريا الشمالية إذا لجأت لاستخدام سلاح نووي.
إستقرار أسعار النفط وخام برنت يتجاوز الـ 59 دولاراً للبرميل
إستقرت أسعار النفط اليوم الجمعة، فيما تجاوز سعر خام برنت الـ 59 دولاراً للبرميل بدعم من تصريحات بتمديد تخفيضات الإنتاج التي تقودها منظمة الدول المصدرة للنفط (أوبك).
شعب إب يهزم وحدة صنعاء ويحرز كأس أعياد الثورة لكرة السلة
أحرز فريق شعب إب كأس أعياد الثورة اليمنية المجيدة لكرة السلة إثر فوزه على ضيفه وحدة صنعاء بصعوبة 56 - 53 في المباراة التي جمعتهما في نادي الشعب بإب.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
War will continue to defend homeland against Saudi aggression: Army spokesman
[28/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 28 (Saba) – The spokesman for the armed forces Brigadier General Sharaf Ghaleb Luqman confirmed that the strategy of the US-backed Saudi aggression did not achieve their objectives over Yemen, reaffirming the war will continue to defend homeland.

Mr. Luqman told Saba that "the recent reported remarks by Saudi crown prince bin Salman revealed the fears and concerns of the Saudi family's regime over their defeat militarily in Yemen."

"This statement was a desperate attempt aimed to protect the Saudi family from their losses in Yemen," Mr. Luqman said in remarks to Saba late on Friday.

The Brigadier General Luqman reaffirmed the army and popular committees will continue the war against the Saudi regime, their allies and their mercenaries to defend our homeland.


Mona/zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم بحق الشعب اليمني
[28/أكتوبر/2017]
الجبهة الجنوبية لمناهضة الاحتلال تؤكد أن جرائم الإمارات في الجنوب لن تسقط بالتقادم  
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد وإصابة خمسة مواطنين بغارات لطيران العدوان بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
إستشهاد ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان بمديرية باقم بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[27/أكتوبر/2017]
