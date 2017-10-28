War will continue to defend homeland against Saudi aggression: Army spokesman [28/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 28 (Saba) – The spokesman for the armed forces Brigadier General Sharaf Ghaleb Luqman confirmed that the strategy of the US-backed Saudi aggression did not achieve their objectives over Yemen, reaffirming the war will continue to defend homeland.



Mr. Luqman told Saba that "the recent reported remarks by Saudi crown prince bin Salman revealed the fears and concerns of the Saudi family's regime over their defeat militarily in Yemen."



"This statement was a desperate attempt aimed to protect the Saudi family from their losses in Yemen," Mr. Luqman said in remarks to Saba late on Friday.



The Brigadier General Luqman reaffirmed the army and popular committees will continue the war against the Saudi regime, their allies and their mercenaries to defend our homeland.





