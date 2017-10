Army shoots down Saudi Typhoon jet [28/أكتوبر/2017]

SANAA, Oct 28 (Saba) – The Air Defenses of the army and popular committees shot down a Saudi Typhoon jet in north of Nehm district in northeast of the capital Sanaa on Friday evening, a military official told Saba.



The combat jet was shot down by a surface-to-air missile, the official added.





