Army hits groups of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [26/أكتوبر/2017]



NAJRAN, Oct 26 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces shelled on Thursday gatherings and sites of Saudi soldiers in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba.

The missile units hit the gatherings in military sites of eastern al-Khadhra crossing point, Raqabat Nahuqa in Najran, causing heavy casualties.



Moreover, the artillery unit hit Saudi other soldiers in Buraj al-Shafa military site in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched a strike on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.



AA

Saba