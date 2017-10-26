ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:52:26م
النائب لبوزة يعزي في وفاة المناضل عبدالله بن علي بن معيلي
بعث نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة برقية عزاء ومواساة إلى الشيخ محسن بن علي بن معيلي والشيخ علي بن عبدالله بن علي بن معيلي وإخوانه وكافة آل معيلي بمحافظة مأرب في وفاة الشيخ المناضل عبدالله بن علي بن معيلي ..
مستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى بحراسة مشددة
اقتحم عشرات المستوطنين المتطرفين صباح اليوم، المسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال الخاصة.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1020 ) بقيمة 83 ملياراً و901 مليون و480 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
نابولي يستعيد الصدارة في الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم
فاز نابولي بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين على مستضيفه جنوة ليستعيد الفريق صدارة دوري الدرجة الأولى الايطالي لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
ارتفاع طلبات إعانة البطالة الأمريكية بوتيرة أقل من المتوقع الأسبوع الماضي
إجتماع للجنة حماية الطفل بأمانة العاصمة
مركز التعامل مع الألغام يؤكد استمراره في أعماله الإنسانية ويسخر من أكاذيب المرتزقة
طائرات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي تجدد خرقها لسيادة الاجواء اللبنانية
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army hits groups of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[26/أكتوبر/2017]

NAJRAN, Oct 26 (Saba) – The artillery and missile units of the army and popular forces shelled on Thursday gatherings and sites of Saudi soldiers in Najran and Jizan provinces, a military official told Saba.
The missile units hit the gatherings in military sites of eastern al-Khadhra crossing point, Raqabat Nahuqa in Najran, causing heavy casualties.

Moreover, the artillery unit hit Saudi other soldiers in Buraj al-Shafa military site in Jizan.

Meanwhile, the Saudi aggression warplanes launched a strike on al-Talah site in Najran, the official added.

AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات مديرية باقم بصعدة
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة على مختلف المناطق خلال الساعات الماضية
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by