Security dismantles bomb in Baidh [26/أكتوبر/2017]



BAIDHA, Oct 26 (Saba) - Security services in cooperation popular committees on Thursday dismantled a bomb in al-Souma district of Baidha province, a security official told Saba.



The bomb was planted in the public road in Thi Madhahy area in the district.



The official called on the citizens to cooperate with the security services and popular committees any to report about any suspicious movements.





