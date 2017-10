Three Saudi aggression air raids hit Saada [26/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 26 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged on Thursday three strikes on Baqim district of Saada province, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit Al-Zamah and Al-Moghram areas in the district.



The source condemned the continuation of the Saudi-led aggression coalition to target residential areas and farms of the citizens in international shameful silence.





AA

Saba