Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [26/أكتوبر/2017]



MARIB, Oct 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed six Saudi-paid mercenaries on Thursday and hit mercenary gathering in Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The mercenaries were targeted in al-Manara and Yam and Qatab areas in the province.



Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit the mercenary others groups in al-Murihat area in the same province, killing and a number of the mercenaries, the official added.





AA

Saba