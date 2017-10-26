ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 05:21:55م
مصرع وجرح عدد من جنود العدوان السعودي ومرتزقتهم خلال الساعات الماضية
لقي عدد من جنود العدو السعودي والمرتزقة مصرعهم وأصيب آخرون في قصف مدفعي وصاروخي وعمليات عسكرية للجيش واللجان الشعبية على مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الساعات الماضية.
مستوطنون يقتحمون المسجد الأقصى بحراسة مشددة
اقتحم عشرات المستوطنين المتطرفين صباح اليوم، المسجد الأقصى المبارك من باب المغاربة بحراسة مشددة من شرطة الاحتلال الخاصة.
انخفاض مؤشر سوق مسقط العماني عند الإغلاق
انخفض مؤشر سوق مسقط (30) العماني (14ر40) نقطة وبنسبة (80ر0) في المائة اليوم الخميس، ليغلق عند مستوى (57ر4958) نقطة مقارنة مع آخر جلسة تداول والتي بلغت (71ر4998) نقطة.
نابولي يستعيد الصدارة في الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم
فاز نابولي بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين على مستضيفه جنوة ليستعيد الفريق صدارة دوري الدرجة الأولى الايطالي لكرة القدم.
آخر الأخبار:
فوز ليكرز على ويزاردز في دوري السلة الامريكي
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
سلطنة عمان الثالثة عربيا في مؤشر مراكز الأعمال العالمية للعام الجاري
قبائل مديرية الجبين بريمة تؤكد إستمرار الصمود في مواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib
[26/أكتوبر/2017]

MARIB, Oct 26 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed six Saudi-paid mercenaries on Thursday and hit mercenary gathering in Nehm area of Marib province, a military official told Saba.

The mercenaries were targeted in al-Manara and Yam and Qatab areas in the province.

Moreover, the artillery of the national forces hit the mercenary others groups in al-Murihat area in the same province, killing and a number of the mercenaries, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بثلاث غارات مديرية باقم بصعدة
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 51 غارة على مختلف المناطق خلال الساعات الماضية
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل شن غاراته على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[26/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by