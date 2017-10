US-Saudi air raids attack Saada, Asir [26/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 26 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged 16 raids against various areas of Saada and Asir provinces overnight, an official told Saba on Thursday.



Seven strikes hit four houses of the citizens, Al-Moghram area in Baqim district and another one hit al-Malahidh area in al-Dhaher district of Saada.



Separately, the Saudi warplanes hit Majaz village in Asir province eight times, the official added.





