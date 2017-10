Artillery targets gatherings of mercenaries in Taiz [26/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 26 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The shelling hit the gatherings in the west of Mouza district.



Moreover, the national forces killed six mercenaries in different areas of the province.



Meanwhile, the Saudi warplanes hit al-Hamaly area in Mouza one time, the official added.





AA



Saba