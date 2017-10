Saudi airstrikes hit Nehm [26/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 26 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged a strike on Nehm district of Sanaa province overnight, an official told Saba on Thursday.



The strike hit Maswara area in the district, leaving large losses in properties of the citizens, the official added.





AA

Saba