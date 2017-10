Army targets mercenaries in Dhale [25/أكتوبر/2017] DHALE, Oct. 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Wednesday targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries' gatherings in Murais area in Dhale province.



A military official said to Saba that the army and popular forces pounded the gatherings in al-Sadrain military camp in Murais, causing direct injures at their ranks.



HA



Saba