Army kills mercenary sniper in Baidha [25/أكتوبر/2017] BAIDHA, Oct. 25 (Saba) – A military official confirmed on Wednesday that a mercenary sniper was shot and killed by the army and popular forces in Mukairas district in Baidha province.





The military official said that a military vehicle of Saudi-paid mercenaries was hit by the army and popular forces in Qaifah area in the province.



