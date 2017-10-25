Army kills Saudi soldier in Jizan [25/أكتوبر/2017]

JIZAN, Oct. 25 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces said on Wednesday that it shot and killed a Saudi solider in al-Faredha site in Jizan.





A military official said that the US-Saudi aggression waged an air raid on Jarrah Valley in Jizan.



On the other hand, a missile force of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries east of al-Qafal camp in Najran, the official said.



He added that a number of Saudi soldiers were killed or injured when they tried to move to al-Shurfa site under warplanes covering.



HA



Saba