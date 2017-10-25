ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 26 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:02:27ص
الرئيس الصماد يحضر حفل تخرج دفعة ''الصادقون مع الله'' بالمنطقة العسكرية السابعة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم حفل تخرج دفعة "الصادقون مع الله" في المنطقة العسكرية السابعة بمحافظة البيضاء بحضور وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة..
"الشيوخ الاميركي" يضع مسودة تشريع بشروط صارمة للاتفاق النووي مع إيران
وضع مجلس الشيوخ الاميركي مسودة تشريع جديدة وبشروط صارمة جديدة للاتفاق النووي مع إيران، منها استعادة العقوبات إذا اختبرت طهران صاروخا باليستيا قادرا على حمل رأس حربي أو منعت المفتشين النوويين من دخول أي موقع.
النفط يستقر بالقرب من أعلى مستوى في 4 أسابيع
شهدت أسعار النفط يوم الأربعاءاستقرارا بالقرب من أعلى مستوى في أربعة أسابيع والذي بلغته امس الثلاثاء بعدما قالت السعودية إنها عازمة على إنهاء تخمة المعروض النفطي.
مارادونا يؤكد أن رونالدو "الأفضل" ويكشف حقيقة الخلافات مع ميسي
أكد أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية، دييغو أرماندو مارادونا، أن البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو يستحق جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2017، التي يمنحها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا".
آخر الأخبار:
مركز الشكاوي والبلاغات يستقبل 1848شكوى وبلاغ خلال 55 يوما
تمديد المخيم الطبي لمعالجة الاسهالات المائية بمجمع الشهيد هلال بأمانة العاصمة
إستهداف مرتزقة الجيش السعودي بنجران وقنص جندي بجيزان
مصرع أحد قناصة المرتزقة و تدمير آلية عسكرية في البيضاء
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills Saudi soldier in Jizan
[25/أكتوبر/2017]
JIZAN, Oct. 25 (Saba) – A sniper Unit of the army and popular forces said on Wednesday that it shot and killed a Saudi solider in al-Faredha site in Jizan.


A military official said that the US-Saudi aggression waged an air raid on Jarrah Valley in Jizan.

On the other hand, a missile force of the army and popular forces targeted gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries east of al-Qafal camp in Najran, the official said.

He added that a number of Saudi soldiers were killed or injured when they tried to move to al-Shurfa site under warplanes covering.

HA

Saba
