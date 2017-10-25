Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Najran [25/أكتوبر/2017]



SHABWAH, Oct 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Wednesday an attack on sites of Saudi soldiers and killed and wounded dozens in Najran province, a military official told Saba.



The soldiers were targeted in al-Sudis mountain and al-Khadhra crossing point.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit Saudi others groups in Salan mountain in Jizan province and Alib crossing point in Asir province, the official added.





AA

Saba