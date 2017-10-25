ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 25 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:26:01م
الرئيس الصماد يحضر حفل تخرج دفعة ''الصادقون مع الله'' بالمنطقة العسكرية السابعة
حضر الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم حفل تخرج دفعة "الصادقون مع الله" في المنطقة العسكرية السابعة بمحافظة البيضاء بحضور وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي ورئيس هيئة الأركان العامة اللواء الركن محمد عب
"الشيوخ الاميركي" يضع مسودة تشريع بشروط صارمة للاتفاق النووي مع إيران
وضع مجلس الشيوخ الاميركي مسودة تشريع جديدة وبشروط صارمة جديدة للاتفاق النووي مع إيران، منها استعادة العقوبات إذا اختبرت طهران صاروخا باليستيا قادرا على حمل رأس حربي أو منعت المفتشين النوويين من دخول أي موقع.
النفط يستقر بالقرب من أعلى مستوى في 4 أسابيع
شهدت أسعار النفط يوم الأربعاءاستقرارا بالقرب من أعلى مستوى في أربعة أسابيع والذي بلغته امس الثلاثاء بعدما قالت السعودية إنها عازمة على إنهاء تخمة المعروض النفطي.
مارادونا يؤكد أن رونالدو "الأفضل" ويكشف حقيقة الخلافات مع ميسي
أكد أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية، دييغو أرماندو مارادونا، أن البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو يستحق جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2017، التي يمنحها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا".
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Najran
[25/أكتوبر/2017]

SHABWAH, Oct 25 (Saba) – The army and popular forces waged on Wednesday an attack on sites of Saudi soldiers and killed and wounded dozens in Najran province, a military official told Saba.

The soldiers were targeted in al-Sudis mountain and al-Khadhra crossing point.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces hit Saudi others groups in Salan mountain in Jizan province and Alib crossing point in Asir province, the official added.


AA
Saba
