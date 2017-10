Six US-Saudi airstrikes hit capital of Sanaa [25/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 25 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes waged on Wednesday six fierce strikes on the capital of Sanaa, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit Atan area in al-Sabeen district,



The official said that the raids caused heavy damage to houses of the citizens, public and private property, stressing that the warplanes were kept flying at low altitude in the sky of the capital.



AA

Saba