Two citizens killed in Saudi air strike hit Saada [25/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 25 (Saba) – The US- backed Saudi aggression warplane waged a strike on Baqim district of Saada province and killed two citizens overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.



The strike hit al-Humaiqany area, killing the two citizens, the official added.



Amal



saba