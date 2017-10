US-Saudi aggression wages 15 raids on Sa'ada, Najran [24/أكتوبر/2017] SA'ADA, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes on Tuesday waged 15 air raids on several areas in Sa'ada province and Najran region.



A military official said to Saba that the hostile warplanes waged four air raids on al-Fara' area in Kutaf district in Sa'ada.



The official added the aggression warplanes waged eleven air raids on al-Shurfah and al-Shabakah in Najran.



HA



Saba