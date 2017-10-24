ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 24 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 10:56:48م
نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الزراعة وعدد من قيادات الوزارة (مصحح )
التقى نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة اليوم بالقصر الجمهوري بصنعاء وزير الزراعة والري غازي أحمد علي محسن وعددا من قيادات الوزارة في قطاعاتها المختلفة.
موسكو: منع واشنطن وصولنا إلى مبنى قنصليتنا بسان فرانسيسكو انتهاك خطير
أكدت روسيا أن عدم سماح السلطات الأمريكية لموظفي البعثة الدبلوماسية الروسية بالوصول إلى أرشيف القنصلية الروسية في مدينة سان فرانسيسكو هو انتهاك لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية وخرق للمواثيق والأعراف الدولية.
وزراء العمل الأوروبيون يتوصلون لاتفاق بشأن تعديل نظام الإعارة
توصل وزراء العمل في الاتحاد الأوروبي مساء الاثنين إلى تسوية بشأن تعديل قواعد العمل بنظام الإعارة، الذي يتيح للأوروبيين العمل في بلد آخر غير بلدهم الأصلي وذلك بعد مفاوضات شاقة استغرقت 12 ساعة.
مارادونا يؤكد أن رونالدو "الأفضل" ويكشف حقيقة الخلافات مع ميسي
أكد أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية، دييغو أرماندو مارادونا، أن البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو يستحق جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2017، التي يمنحها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا".
آخر الأخبار:
هجوم مباغت على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بصرواح في مأرب
وكيل هيئة حماية البيئة: البيئة اليمنية تأثرت بشكل كبير جراء العدوان
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقع للعدو في جيزان وعسير
قبائل السخنة بالحديدة تؤكد وقوفها صفاً واحداً في مواجهة العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets mercenaries' sites in Taiz, Kills seven
[24/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Tuesday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that the artillery pounded the mercenaries' gatherings north of Yakhtil and East of Nabedha Mount in the district of Mocha and Mawza'a district in the province.

The official added that four mercenaries have been shot and killed by the army and popular forces in Mawza'a, including three in another areas of Taiz.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
قبائل السخنة بالحديدة تؤكد وقوفها صفاً واحداً في مواجهة العدوان
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يش 15 غارة على صعدة ونجران
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن 13 غارة على مناطق متفرقة بحجة
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مدينة ذمار
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على عسيلان بشبوة
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by