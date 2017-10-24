Army targets mercenaries' sites in Taiz, Kills seven [24/أكتوبر/2017] TAIZ, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces on Tuesday targeted gatherings of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the artillery pounded the mercenaries' gatherings north of Yakhtil and East of Nabedha Mount in the district of Mocha and Mawza'a district in the province.



The official added that four mercenaries have been shot and killed by the army and popular forces in Mawza'a, including three in another areas of Taiz.



HA



Saba