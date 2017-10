Army targets mercenaries' gatherings in Medi [24/أكتوبر/2017] MEDI, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Tuesday targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries in Medi area.



A source said to Saba that artillery of the army and popular forces pounded the mercenaries' gatherings north of Medi desert.



The pounding hit their target accurately, causing direct injuries and losses at their ranks.



