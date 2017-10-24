ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 24 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 10:56:48م
نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الزراعة وعدد من قيادات الوزارة (مصحح )
التقى نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة اليوم بالقصر الجمهوري بصنعاء وزير الزراعة والري غازي أحمد علي محسن وعددا من قيادات الوزارة في قطاعاتها المختلفة.
موسكو: منع واشنطن وصولنا إلى مبنى قنصليتنا بسان فرانسيسكو انتهاك خطير
أكدت روسيا أن عدم سماح السلطات الأمريكية لموظفي البعثة الدبلوماسية الروسية بالوصول إلى أرشيف القنصلية الروسية في مدينة سان فرانسيسكو هو انتهاك لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية وخرق للمواثيق والأعراف الدولية.
وزراء العمل الأوروبيون يتوصلون لاتفاق بشأن تعديل نظام الإعارة
توصل وزراء العمل في الاتحاد الأوروبي مساء الاثنين إلى تسوية بشأن تعديل قواعد العمل بنظام الإعارة، الذي يتيح للأوروبيين العمل في بلد آخر غير بلدهم الأصلي وذلك بعد مفاوضات شاقة استغرقت 12 ساعة.
مارادونا يؤكد أن رونالدو "الأفضل" ويكشف حقيقة الخلافات مع ميسي
أكد أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية، دييغو أرماندو مارادونا، أن البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو يستحق جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2017، التي يمنحها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا".
آخر الأخبار:
هجوم مباغت على مواقع مرتزقة العدوان بصرواح في مأرب
وكيل هيئة حماية البيئة: البيئة اليمنية تأثرت بشكل كبير جراء العدوان
قصف صاروخي ومدفعي على مواقع للعدو في جيزان وعسير
قبائل السخنة بالحديدة تؤكد وقوفها صفاً واحداً في مواجهة العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Jizan, Aser
[24/أكتوبر/2017] JIZAN, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday the enemy Saudi army and its mercenaries in Jizan and Aser.

A military official said to Saba that the missile force targeted Saudi gatherings with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in Salla Camp in Jizan, causing direct losses at their ranks.

The official said that the army and popular forces pounded Saudi soldiers in al-Tewal and al-Radhma areas.

A Saudi soldier was shot and killed in al-Zaqelah site in Jizan, the official said.

The army and popular forces pounded Saudi soldiers in Majazah site and al-Hanjar Contor in Aser.

HA

Saba
