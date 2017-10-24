Army targets Saudi soldiers, mercenaries in Jizan, Aser [24/أكتوبر/2017] JIZAN, Oct. 24 (Saba) – The missile force of the army and popular forces on Tuesday the enemy Saudi army and its mercenaries in Jizan and Aser.



A military official said to Saba that the missile force targeted Saudi gatherings with a barrage of Katyusha rockets in Salla Camp in Jizan, causing direct losses at their ranks.



The official said that the army and popular forces pounded Saudi soldiers in al-Tewal and al-Radhma areas.



A Saudi soldier was shot and killed in al-Zaqelah site in Jizan, the official said.



The army and popular forces pounded Saudi soldiers in Majazah site and al-Hanjar Contor in Aser.



HA



Saba