ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 24 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:30:19م
نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يلتقي وزير الزراعة وعدد من قيادات الوزارة
التقى نائب رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى الدكتور قاسم لبوزة اليوم بالقصر الجمهوري بصنعاء وزير الزراعة والري غازي أحمد علي محسن وعددا من قيادات الوزارة في قطاعاتها المختلفة.
موسكو: منع واشنطن وصولنا إلى مبنى قنصليتنا بسان فرانسيسكو انتهاك خطير
أكدت روسيا أن عدم سماح السلطات الأمريكية لموظفي البعثة الدبلوماسية الروسية بالوصول إلى أرشيف القنصلية الروسية في مدينة سان فرانسيسكو هو انتهاك لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات القنصلية وخرق للمواثيق والأعراف الدولية.
وزراء العمل الأوروبيون يتوصلون لاتفاق بشأن تعديل نظام الإعارة
توصل وزراء العمل في الاتحاد الأوروبي مساء الاثنين إلى تسوية بشأن تعديل قواعد العمل بنظام الإعارة، الذي يتيح للأوروبيين العمل في بلد آخر غير بلدهم الأصلي وذلك بعد مفاوضات شاقة استغرقت 12 ساعة.
مارادونا يؤكد أن رونالدو "الأفضل" ويكشف حقيقة الخلافات مع ميسي
أكد أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية، دييغو أرماندو مارادونا، أن البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو يستحق جائزة أفضل لاعب في العالم لعام 2017، التي يمنحها الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا".
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة أنشطة ومشاريع منظمة أطباء بلا حدود بحجة
إقرار عدد من الإجراءات للحد من الحفر العشوائي لآبار المياه بحجة
تدشين مشروع منظومة ضخ تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية وربط شبكة مياه بهران ذمار
لقاء بمديرية ريف إب لدعم العملية التعليمية ورفد الجبهات
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Artillery shells groups of mercenaries in Taiz
[24/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ, Oct 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saud-paid mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.

The shelling hit the groups accurately in south of Khalid camp.

The national forces also killed six mercenaries in different area in the province.

Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on al-Kimrah area of Thubab district in the same province, the official added.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مدينة ذمار
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على عسيلان بشبوة
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يواصل استهداف منازل المواطنين
[24/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على المتون والمصلوب بالجوف
[23/أكتوبر/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[23/أكتوبر/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by