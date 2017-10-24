Artillery shells groups of mercenaries in Taiz [24/أكتوبر/2017]



TAIZ, Oct 24 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saud-paid mercenaries in Mouza district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



The shelling hit the groups accurately in south of Khalid camp.



The national forces also killed six mercenaries in different area in the province.



Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets waged a strike on al-Kimrah area of Thubab district in the same province, the official added.





AA

Saba