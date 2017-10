US-Saudi air strikes hit Dhamar [24/أكتوبر/2017]



DHAMAR, Oct 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi warplanes waged on Tuesday two strikes on Dhamar city, an official told Saba.



The strikes hit the guard School and a house of the citizen, no casualties were reported.



The official condemned Saudi-led aggression coalition in targeting populated areas and the infrastructure of the Yemeni people in international shameful silence.





AA

Saba