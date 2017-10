Ten Saudi air strikes hit Hajja [24/أكتوبر/2017]

HAJJA, Oct 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression warplanes launched ten raids on several area and districts of Hajja province, an official told Saba on Tuesday.



The warplanes hit al-Abbs ,Kushar areas and the districts of Hardh and Medi ten times.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces hit mercenaries' gatherings and bombed a military vehicle in the north of Medi desert, the official said.





Najat





Saba