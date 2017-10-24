Saudi aggression warplanes hit Saada [24/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 24 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged nine strikes on different areas of Saada province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday .



The strikes hit the areas in Kotaf, Majz and Baqim districts, resulting heavy damage to residential houses, farms of the citizens and public properties.



Meanwhile, the Saudi enemy's artillery and rocketry shelling targeted the areas of al-Sheikh and al-Omar in the Monabah border district, the official added.





Najat



Saba