Army carries out two military operations in Jawf [23/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out two military operations on Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in al-Ghail, and Sha'ab and al-Sha'af districts in Jawf province.





The army and popular forces carried out an attack in the parts of al-Yatemah district in Kha'ab and al-Sha'af district, causing the mercenaries great injuries at their ranks.





A military vehicle was destroyed, tents were burnt, and different weapons were seized by the army and popular forces in the military operation attack.





A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were also killed or injured in Sha'ab and al-Sha'af district military operation attack.





The army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries' sites in Wadi Saqr area, killing and injuring among them.



