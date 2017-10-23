ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 23 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:50:56م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي عدد من مشائخ همدان
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم بالقصر الجمهوري بصنعاء عدد من مشائخ مديرية همدان بمحافظة صنعاء، وبحضور محافظ صنعاء الشيخ حنين قطينة ورئيس مجلس التلاحم القبلي الشيخ ضيف الله رسام .
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل عشرات الفلسطينيين في القدس
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الاثنين حملة اعتقالات واسعة طالت العشرات من الفلسطينيين في بلدة العيسوية بالقدس.
ارتفاع النفط بفضل تراجع الإمدادات وزيادة الطلب
سجلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعا اليوم الاثنين بسبب مخاوف متعلقة بالإمدادات في الشرق الأوسط في ظل مؤشرات جديدة على زيادة الطلب على الخام.
البوسني جومهور ينال لقب كأس الكرملين للتنس
نال البوسني دامير جومهور المصنف السادس اليوم الاحد لقب منافسات فردي الرجال في كأس الكرملين للتنس.
دورة في مجال النظافة والإصحاح البيئي بالمحويت
مناقشة الترتيبات لتنفيذ حملة إزالة المخالفات وتنظيم الأسواق بإب
مناقشة الجوانب المتعلقة بتنمية الموارد المالية بعمران
تدشين الجولة الثانية من حملة التحصين ضد شلل الأطفال بحجة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army carries out two military operations in Jawf
[23/أكتوبر/2017] JAWF, Oct. 23 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday carried out two military operations on Saudi-paid mercenaries' sites in al-Ghail, and Sha'ab and al-Sha'af districts in Jawf province.


The army and popular forces carried out an attack in the parts of al-Yatemah district in Kha'ab and al-Sha'af district, causing the mercenaries great injuries at their ranks.


A military vehicle was destroyed, tents were burnt, and different weapons were seized by the army and popular forces in the military operation attack.


A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were also killed or injured in Sha'ab and al-Sha'af district military operation attack.


The army and popular forces attacked the mercenaries' sites in Wadi Saqr area, killing and injuring among them.

HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
