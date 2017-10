US-Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launch 9 strikes on Saada [23/أكتوبر/2017]



SAADA, Oct 23 (Saba) - The US-backed Saudi Aggression coalition warplanes launched nine raids on the districts of Kotaf and Baqim in Saada province on Monday, a security official told Saba.



The strikes targeted residents' properties and farms.





