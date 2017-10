Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Taiz [23/أكتوبر/2017]

TAIZ, Oct 23 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of US-backed Saudi –paid mercenaries in Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling killed dozens of the mercenaries and injured others in Samun hilltop and Thabab mountains.



Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets launched two air raids on Yakhtel area in Mokha district, the official added.





Amal/zak



saba