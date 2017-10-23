President meets Defense Minister, praises missile arsenal developments [23/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met with Minister of Defense, Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atafi at the presidential palace in the capital Sanaa.



During the meeting, they discussed the field's military developments of the army and popular forces against the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries in all front lines.



Mr. president al-Sammad praised the great victories achieved by the army and popular forces against the aggression coalition, and the achievements in the military research industry that developed the missile arsenal and air defense forces.





