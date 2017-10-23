China has prepared road map to solve Yemeni issue: Chinese ambassador [23/أكتوبر/2017]



SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) - China has prepared a road map to solve the Yemeni issue, the Chinese ambassador to Yemen Tian Qi said in an article he wrote on the occasion of China's 19th Communist party congress in Beijing.



In his article, the ambassador said China will continue support to find peaceful solutions to the Yemeni conflict through dialogue that preserve the Yemeni sovereignty, unity and independence.



He stressed that China will continue its aid and works to help Yemen in boosting its economy and humanitarian activities after war.





Eman/zak



saba