آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 23 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 12:15:14م
عمليات نوعية تكبد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر في الأرواح و العتاد
نفذ أبطال الجيش واللجان الشعبية عمليات نوعية خلال الساعات الماضية استهدفت مواقع العدو السعودي ومرتزقته، وقصفت المدفعية تجمعاتهم وتحصيناتهم وكبدتهم خسائر في الأرواح والعتاد.
قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تعتقل عشرات الفلسطينيين في القدس
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم الاثنين حملة اعتقالات واسعة طالت العشرات من الفلسطينيين في بلدة العيسوية بالقدس.
ارتفاع النفط بفضل تراجع الإمدادات وزيادة الطلب
سجلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعا اليوم الاثنين بسبب مخاوف متعلقة بالإمدادات في الشرق الأوسط في ظل مؤشرات جديدة على زيادة الطلب على الخام.
البوسني جومهور ينال لقب كأس الكرملين للتنس
نال البوسني دامير جومهور المصنف السادس اليوم الاحد لقب منافسات فردي الرجال في كأس الكرملين للتنس.
آخر الأخبار:
تدشين فعاليات اليوم العالمي للعصا البيضاء بصنعاء
ارتفاع قياسي لمؤشر الأسهم اليابانية عند الإغلاق
زلزال بقوة 5ر5 درجة يضرب جنوب شرقي إيران
آبي يحقق فوزًا كاسحًا في انتخابات اليابان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
51 NGO organizations demand immediate stop of Saudi aggression war
[23/أكتوبر/2017]
SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) – A total of 51 NGO organizations in Yemen and abroad strongly condemned the US-backed Saudi-led coalition's aggression against the Yemeni people, demanding an immediate stop of the Saudi military aggression against Yemen.

In a joint statement received by Saba, the human rights organizations called on the United Nations and the international community to bear responsibility to stop this unjust war.


Eman/zak

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
