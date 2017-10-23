|
51 NGO organizations demand immediate stop of Saudi aggression war
SANAA, Oct 23 (Saba) – A total of 51 NGO organizations in Yemen and abroad strongly condemned the US-backed Saudi-led coalition's aggression against the Yemeni people, demanding an immediate stop of the Saudi military aggression against Yemen.
In a joint statement received by Saba, the human rights organizations called on the United Nations and the international community to bear responsibility to stop this unjust war.
