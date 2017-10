Army hits Saudi military gatherings in Asir [23/أكتوبر/2017]



ASIR, Oct 23 (Saba) – The artillery of the army and popular forces shelled Saudi military sites and gatherings in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The shelling targeted the gatherings in the military sites accurately in Alib crossing point, Raqabat al-Hanjar, Asar, Qallal al-Shibany, Sabahtal, al-Shabakah and Eyen al-Thawrin camp, the official added.





AA



Saba