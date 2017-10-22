ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 22 - أكتوبر - 2017 الساعة 06:07:16م
الرئيس الصماد يلتقي وزير الدفاع
التقى الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليوم في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء وزير الدفاع اللواء الركن محمد ناصر العاطفي.
مستوطنون يسرقون ثمار الزيتون جنوب نابلس..وآخرون يقتحمون منطقة ''العين الجديدة'' في مدينة الخليل
أقدم مستوطنون، فجر اليوم الأحد، على سرقة ثمار مئات أشجار الزيتون في قريتي المغير شرق شمال رام الله، وبورين جنوب نابلس.
انخفاض معدل البطالة في الصين لأقل مستوى خلال عدة سنوات عند 3.95%
أكدت وزارة الموارد البشرية والضمان الاجتماعي الصينية اليوم الأحد أن معدل البطالة في البلاد انخفض إلى 3.95 في المائة بنهاية سبتمبر الماضي مسجلا أقل مستوياته خلال أعوام.
البوسني جومهور ينال لقب كأس الكرملين للتنس
نال البوسني دامير جومهور المصنف السادس اليوم الاحد لقب منافسات فردي الرجال في كأس الكرملين للتنس.
آخر الأخبار:
مسؤول: تباطؤ مبيعات العقار في الصين بالربع الاخير واستقرار الأسعار
إجتماع للجنة الإغاثة في محافظة حجة
السلطات الأسترالية تعتزم تشديد أمن المطارات بعد إحباط مؤامرة إرهابية في الآونة الأخيرة
افتتاح مشروع وحدة معالجة الحديد في بئر الصعدي بأمانة العاصمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Asir
[22/أكتوبر/2017]

ASIR, Oct 22 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded on Sunday when the army and popular forces repelled their attempt to infiltrate towards Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba.

The soldiers were targeted in the military sites of Raih mountain and Sibatal, the official added.

Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi soldiers' groups in the military sites of Qa'am Zabid, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
