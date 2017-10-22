Army kills dozens of Saudi soldiers in Asir [22/أكتوبر/2017]



ASIR, Oct 22 (Saba) – Dozens of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded on Sunday when the army and popular forces repelled their attempt to infiltrate towards Saudi military sites in Asir province, a military official told Saba.



The soldiers were targeted in the military sites of Raih mountain and Sibatal, the official added.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the national forces shelled Saudi soldiers' groups in the military sites of Qa'am Zabid, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba